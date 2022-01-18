DECATUR — On Friday January 14, 2022, SGT Howard R. Rankin USMC was reactivated with permanent orders to Headquarters, Heavenly Guard Battalion.

Howard deployed, leaving behind his loving wife Jennie; daughters: Kim and Jessie; and sons: Joel and David. Howard was the proud grandfather of Trenton, Alex (big), Alex (little), Thomas, Ben, Zoe, and Ambrosia. Howard is also survived by his mother, Jessie; sisters: Donna and Joyce; and brother Gary.

Howard is joining his father, Offie; sister, Connie; and brother, Bill in the hereafter.

Howard's permanent change of station orders will allow him an eternity to pursue his favorite pastimes of bowling, tomahawk throwing, and classic car restoration. Howard was active in his church community and bowling league, and truly never met a stranger. As Howard's orders didn't include a household goods allowance, he leaves behind some of his most cherished possessions, to include his 1969 Chevelle, 20-years worth of car magazines, an 8 track-tape collection, a fabulous pair of plaid wool bellbottoms, and his everlasting love and generosity.

A memorial gathering celebrating Howard's life will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Howard's name to Little Galilee Christian Camp & Retreat Center in Clinton, IL.