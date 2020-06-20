Howard Russell Shulke

Russell was born on May 5, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of George Arthur and Gaile (Persinger) Shulke. He graduated from Decatur High School and Millikin University where he earned his B.S. in Chemistry. Russell proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, being stationed in Germany. He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria, General Electric in Decatur and for the State of Illinois.