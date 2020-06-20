Howard Russell Shulke
DECATUR -- H. (Howard) Russell Shulke, 86, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

No services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.

Russell was born on May 5, 1934 in Decatur, IL, the son of George Arthur and Gaile (Persinger) Shulke. He graduated from Decatur High School and Millikin University where he earned his B.S. in Chemistry. Russell proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959, being stationed in Germany. He worked at Caterpillar in Peoria, General Electric in Decatur and for the State of Illinois.

Russell is survived by his two brothers and their wives, nephew, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

