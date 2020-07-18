× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Hubert “Hubie” Dwayne Bone, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 15, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Hubie was born February 22, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of, Mark and Doris Bone. He was a veteran of the USMC. After his military service, Hubie became a tire builder for Firestone where he became a loyal union member.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 105, VFW Post 99, and Marine Corp League. He served as coordinator for Toys for Tots for 15 years. During his leisure time he enjoyed golfing.

Surviving are his son, Jamie Bone of Decatur, IL; grandchildren Kaleb Dwayne Bone, Kameron Edward Bone, Carson L. Procarione and Michael Mellinger (Nicki) of Taylorville, IL.