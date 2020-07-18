DECATUR - Hubert “Hubie” Dwayne Bone, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 15, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Hubie was born February 22, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of, Mark and Doris Bone. He was a veteran of the USMC. After his military service, Hubie became a tire builder for Firestone where he became a loyal union member.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 105, VFW Post 99, and Marine Corp League. He served as coordinator for Toys for Tots for 15 years. During his leisure time he enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are his son, Jamie Bone of Decatur, IL; grandchildren Kaleb Dwayne Bone, Kameron Edward Bone, Carson L. Procarione and Michael Mellinger (Nicki) of Taylorville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Terry Bone.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Wednesday at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. CDC Guidelines will be followed, Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, it has been requested to donate a new toy to, Toys for Tots. Collection boxes will be set up within the funeral home during visitation and service.
Condolences may be left to Hubie’s family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Services will be streamed online at funeralvue.com/login#!; user id 33256. No password required.
