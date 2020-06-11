Hugh J. David
DECATUR — Hugh J. David, 87, of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born February 13, 1933, in Charleston, IL, the son of Jameel and Ruby (Davis) David. A graduate of Eastern Illinois University and U.S. Navy Veteran, he worked as a metallurgical engineer for Caterpillar for over 41 years. Known as Dave David around the racing world since the early 50's, he was a member of First Christian Church, American Legion and former member and assistant chief for the South Wheatland Township Fire District.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia Ann David. He is survived by two daughters: Teresa Weybright and Tammy Stiner.

Private family graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.

Services provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

