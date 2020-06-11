Hugh J. David

He was born February 13, 1933, in Charleston, IL, the son of Jameel and Ruby (Davis) David. A graduate of Eastern Illinois University and U.S. Navy Veteran, he worked as a metallurgical engineer for Caterpillar for over 41 years. Known as Dave David around the racing world since the early 50's, he was a member of First Christian Church, American Legion and former member and assistant chief for the South Wheatland Township Fire District.