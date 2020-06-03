Ian Morgan Clodfelter
Ian Morgan Clodfelter

FORSYTH -- Ian Morgan Clodfelter, infant son of Scott and Natalie Clodfelter, of Forsyth, passed away June 2, 2020 at St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.

No services will be held. Memorials in Ian's honor may be given to Ronald McDonald House, Springfield House, 610 N. 7th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.

Ian was born February 29, 2020 in Decatur, IL. He is survived by his parents, Scott and Natalie; grandparents, Sharon (Ronald) Richardson of Carbon Hill, AL, Karen Clodfelter of St. Louis, MO, and Dale (Regina) Hamm of Amarillo, TX.

Ian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Clodfelter.

Scott and Natalie wish to extend a special thank you to the many extended family and friends for the prayers and support over the past months.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

