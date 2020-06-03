FORSYTH -- Ian Morgan Clodfelter, infant son of Scott and Natalie Clodfelter, of Forsyth, passed away June 2, 2020 at St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield.
No services will be held. Memorials in Ian's honor may be given to Ronald McDonald House, Springfield House, 610 N. 7th Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
Ian was born February 29, 2020 in Decatur, IL. He is survived by his parents, Scott and Natalie; grandparents, Sharon (Ronald) Richardson of Carbon Hill, AL, Karen Clodfelter of St. Louis, MO, and Dale (Regina) Hamm of Amarillo, TX.
Ian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Clodfelter.
Scott and Natalie wish to extend a special thank you to the many extended family and friends for the prayers and support over the past months.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.