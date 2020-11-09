FORSYTH — Ida E. Roberts, 87, of Forsyth, IL passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Forsyth Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford, IN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Ida will be laid to rest in Boswell Cemetery, Boswell, IN. Memorial contributions may be directed to Forsyth Baptist Church.

Ida was born on January 13, 1933 in Greenhill, IN, the daughter of Edgar and Hazel (Wagoner) Shoaf. She married O'Neal V. Roberts on September 9, 1952. Ida retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Ida was a homemaker and a devoted member of Forsyth Baptist Church where she helped prepare funeral dinners and participated in Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sewing.