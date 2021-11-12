DECATUR — Ida Fae Hebenstreit, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Ida was born, July 16,1950, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Clarence W. and Emma M. Barr.

She married Michael F. Hebenstreit on November 28, 1989, in Decatur, IL.

Ida was a retail sales associate for Sam's Wholesale Club retiring in 2012. She enjoyed meeting people and loved holiday gatherings. She was an avid bowler, participating in a bowling league at Pla-mor Lanes. She was a collector of cardinal figures, and enjoyed visiting the Para-Dice Casino.

Surviving are her husband Michael; children: Kimberly F. (Barr) Hursh of Decatur, IL, Joshua K. Miller (Holly) of Decatur, IL, Mark F Hebenstreit (Annette) of Forsyth, IL, Amy Chapman Powell (David) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Iva McNeely of Pana, IL, Ivan Barr (Susie) of Pana, IL, Carolyn Cloe of Taylorville, IL; five grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Bill Barr and Roger Malin.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 15, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials contributions, in Ida's honor, can be made to the Decatur Animal Clinic, 1445 E. Pershing Rd, Decatur, IL, 62526.

Ida's family would like to extend their special thanks toward the ICU staff and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital.

