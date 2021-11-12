DECATUR — Ida Fae Hebenstreit, 71, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Ida was born, July 16,1950, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Clarence W. and Emma M. Barr.
She married Michael F. Hebenstreit on November 28, 1989, in Decatur, IL.
Ida was a retail sales associate for Sam's Wholesale Club retiring in 2012. She enjoyed meeting people and loved holiday gatherings. She was an avid bowler, participating in a bowling league at Pla-mor Lanes. She was a collector of cardinal figures, and enjoyed visiting the Para-Dice Casino.
Surviving are her husband Michael; children: Kimberly F. (Barr) Hursh of Decatur, IL, Joshua K. Miller (Holly) of Decatur, IL, Mark F Hebenstreit (Annette) of Forsyth, IL, Amy Chapman Powell (David) of Decatur, IL; siblings: Iva McNeely of Pana, IL, Ivan Barr (Susie) of Pana, IL, Carolyn Cloe of Taylorville, IL; five grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Bill Barr and Roger Malin.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 15, 2021, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials contributions, in Ida's honor, can be made to the Decatur Animal Clinic, 1445 E. Pershing Rd, Decatur, IL, 62526.
Ida's family would like to extend their special thanks toward the ICU staff and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital.
Condolences may be left to Ida's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.