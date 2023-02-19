DECATUR — Jean was born July 6, 1928, in Deland, IL, to Wayne and Gertrude (Conner) Churchill. She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and worked as an operator at Illinois Bell for over thirty years. On May 25, 1952, she married Clyde A. Booher and they shared over 60 years together.
Jean was a member of Central Christian Church and Bell System Telephone Pioneers. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, beaches, and reading.
Jean is survived by her children: Julia (Rick) Hettinger, Craig (Jill) Arlington, TX, and Lydia (Kevin) Spain. Thirteen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by two sisters; husband; son, Kent; infant grandson, Corey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose for their exceptional care for Jean.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home with Rev. Don Martin presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church.
"She has done what she could." Mark 14:8.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com,
