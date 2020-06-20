× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE -- Ida Marie Wickline, age 83 of Taylorville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Crossroads Apostolic Ministries of Taylorville, Illinois or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

She was born June 18, 1936 in Stonington, Illinois. She was the eighth child of eleven to Chester and Mayme Wickline.

Ida was formerly employed with Pines Currency Exchange, Credit Bureau of Decatur, and Kemper Insurance of Decatur. She also cared for her elderly mother.

Her cancer doctor tells her she was one of his long survivors (since 1983) for which she gives God the glory.

Ida was a member of Crossroads Apostolic Ministries of Taylorville, Illinois. She helped in Prison Ministries for awhile.

She liked to read her Bible and other books, work on puzzles, play cards, as well as send cards and letters.