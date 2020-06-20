TAYLORVILLE -- Ida Marie Wickline, age 83 of Taylorville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads Apostolic Ministries of Taylorville, Illinois or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
She was born June 18, 1936 in Stonington, Illinois. She was the eighth child of eleven to Chester and Mayme Wickline.
Ida was formerly employed with Pines Currency Exchange, Credit Bureau of Decatur, and Kemper Insurance of Decatur. She also cared for her elderly mother.
Her cancer doctor tells her she was one of his long survivors (since 1983) for which she gives God the glory.
Ida was a member of Crossroads Apostolic Ministries of Taylorville, Illinois. She helped in Prison Ministries for awhile.
She liked to read her Bible and other books, work on puzzles, play cards, as well as send cards and letters.
Ida is survived by her sisters: June Speckman and Sue (Don) Younker, sister-in-laws Rosemary and Patricia, and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death her grandparents, parents, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, nieces and nephews.
Our thanks go out to Destinee for her love and care for Ida.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
