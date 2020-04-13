× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Ila Pauline Grigg, 94, of Decatur, passed away on April 12, 2020.

Ila the daughter of Jesse E. and Linda F. (Hicks) Whitten in Bingham, IL. Wife to Archie L. Grigg, she was a devoted minister's wife for fifty-nine years, the last thirty-five years of his ministry were at Calvary Baptist Church, Decatur, IL.

Ila is survived by her children Jim (Mary) Grigg of Denton, Texas, Ron (Sandy) Grigg of Decatur, Rita (Roger) Evans of Argenta, and Randy Angie Grigg of Decatur, daughter, twelve grandchildren, and thirty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus private graveside services will be held. Any remembrance should be made in Ila Grigg's name to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur. View the expanded obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

