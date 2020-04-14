× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Ila Pauline Grigg, 94, on April 12, 2020 passed into the arms of Jesus to meet her beloved husband of fifty-nine years and other family and friends who preceded her in death.

She was born in 1925 to Jesse and Linda (Hicks) Whitten in Bingham, IL. She married Archie L. Grigg in 1944 and served faithfully at his side a devoted minister's wife, spending the last thirty-five years of his ministry at Calvary Baptist Church, Decatur, IL.

Ila could best be described as a sweet and loving woman who never had an unkind word toward anyone. She devoted her life to be an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. Her kindness and gracious caring attitude left a positive impression on all those who knew her. Spending her last several years at Imboden Creek Living Center, she loved the staff and always had high praise for them. The family is forever grateful for the loving care she received from the staff at Imboden.

