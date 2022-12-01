Jan. 7, 1922 - Nov. 29, 2022

DECATUR — Imogene Swanson, 100, of Decatur, IL, passed away at Imboden Creek Gardens on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7:10 a.m.

Imogene was born on January 7, 1922, in Cameron, IL, the daughter of Wallace Smith and Ethel (Denisar) Smith. She married Ralph Stanley Swanson on February 9, 1946, in Camp Atterbury, IN. He preceded her in death in January of 1981.

Imogene served her country in the United States Army Nurse Corps during WWII. She also attended Lampstand Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her son, Karl Swanson and wife, Hila of Peoria, IL; grandson, Andrew Swanson of East Peoria, IL; brother, Zane Smith of National City, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

Imogene is preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Lloyd Swanson; two brothers and two sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A Burial will be at a later date in Acacia Park Cemetery Norridge, IL.

Memorials may be made to Lampstand Presbyterian Church or American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.