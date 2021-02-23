SHERMAN - Ina M. Woodworth, 85, of Sherman, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Ina was born August 25, 1935 in Kansas City, MO, to John and Lillian Lindeman Biringer. She married Phillip J. Woodworth on August 28, 1955 in Quincy. He preceded her in death November 5, 1990. Also, preceding her in death were her parents and one son, Steven.

Ina is survived by two daughters: Christina (Roger) Blickensderfer of Sherman, Debra (Edward) Mattison of St. Louis, four grandchildren: Rachel (Andy) Amsbaugh of Washington, IL, Timothy Woodworth of Norman, OK, David Blickensderfer of St. Louis, Phillip Scherer of Las Vegas, NM; two great grandchildren: Zachary and Isaac Amsbaugh; and one sister, Linda Rosson of Kansas City, MO.

Ina was a dual member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church in Decatur and Parkway Christian Church in Springfield. She was a past member of Order of the Eastern Star and Sigma Kappa Sorority.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Mackinaw Christian Church. The Reverends Judith Guy and Jason Butterick will officiate.