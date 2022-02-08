MOUNT ZION — Ira J. Jacoby, 93, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2022. Jesus gently took his hand and lead him away at 11:40 a.m.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held one hour before the services at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington, with Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Lovington.

Ira was born on June 29, 1928, in Percy; the son of Daniel A. and Tressie (Ledbetter) Jacoby. He accepted the Lord at an early age. Ira attended various schools in Southern Illinois. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Ira worked as a roofer for Gates and Johnson and finished his career as a sheet metal worker for Local 218. On August 19, 1950, Ira married the love his life Dorthea Hacker and they were married for 67-years; she preceded him in death on February 13, 2018.

Ira and Dorothea were long time members of the Lovington Christian Church.

Ira was preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant child and grandson, five brothers, four sisters and three half-sisters.

Ira leaves behind his two sons: Steve (Carole) and Jim (Cheryl), five granddaughters, one grandson, four great-grand-daughters, five great-grandsons, and one sister, Freda Roberts.

The family would like to thank the staff at the assisted living side of Hickory Point Christian Village, your extra loving care was greatly appreciated.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com,