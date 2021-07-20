OKEECHOBBE, Florida — Irene Clow - Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone she met; passed away July, 15, 2021 in Okeechobee, Florida. She was 89. She was born September 12, 1931, in Decatur, Illinois and her parents were Floyd and Lois (Trimble) Gosnell. She and her husband, Dick were married nearly 70 years. Their life was always an adventure, and they would create endless memories of these experiences their entire life. Her memory and her stories will be cherished and kept alive for generations to come by her loving family and friends who listened with open ears to all the knowledge and experiences that she would constantly share.