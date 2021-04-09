 Skip to main content
Irene Huff
Irene Huff

Irene Huff

QUINCY — Irene Huff, age 88, of Quincy and formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 9:40 p.m. in Blessing Hospital.

Services: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Father Michael Kuse officiating. Irene's family asks that attendees observe the CDC's Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Celebration of Life: Irene's family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Women's City Club. Irene's family asks that attendees observe the CDC's Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Burial: Home Cemetery in Fowler, IL.

Memorials: Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

