Irene Kueper
Irene Kueper

DECATUR — Irene Kueper, 99, of Decatur, entered into glory to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, September 8, 2020.

Irene was born April 5, 1921 in Tower Hill, Illinois, the daughter of Bert and Lula (Leigh) Halbrook. She married James Benjamin Kueper, October 26, 1938. He preceded her in death October 26, 2001. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for 65 years. Survivors include: her children, Sue (Robert) Black of Forsyth, Illinois, Terry (Mary) Kueper of Albuquerque, NM; grandson Carey S. Roland, great granddaughter Cali Roland, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services to be officiated by Pastor Timothy Killion of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Irene.

Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Irene's family would like to express their thanks for the excellent care received at Villa Clara where she was treated like family.

