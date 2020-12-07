FORSYTH - Irene M. Carroll, 92, of Forsyth, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Irene was born November 20, 1928, in Decatur, IL. A homemaker, Irene was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She married John Carroll and he preceded her in death. Irene was also preceded in death by her daughter Tamara Kuhn.
Surviving is her niece, Mary Krohn of Bethany; her only son-in-law Ralph Kuhn of Leland, NC, who was married to Irene's daughter Tammy for 42 years, and her only grandchild Doug and his wife Laura who live in Wilmington, NC.
Graveside services followed by burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.gracelandfairlawn.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.