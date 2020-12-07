FORSYTH - Irene M. Carroll, 92, of Forsyth, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Irene was born November 20, 1928, in Decatur, IL. A homemaker, Irene was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. She married John Carroll and he preceded her in death. Irene was also preceded in death by her daughter Tamara Kuhn.

Surviving is her niece, Mary Krohn of Bethany; her only son-in-law Ralph Kuhn of Leland, NC, who was married to Irene's daughter Tammy for 42 years, and her only grandchild Doug and his wife Laura who live in Wilmington, NC.

Graveside services followed by burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Graceland Cemetery. There will be no visitation. www.gracelandfairlawn.com