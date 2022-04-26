Aug. 13, 1939 - April 24, 2022

DECATUR — Irene Mason Hines, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Irene was born on August 13, 1939, in Regina, KY, to Everett and Demaris Willis.

She is survived by her son, Michael Earl (Cynthia) Mason; daughters: Marilyn Marlene (Larry) Rosenthal and Teresa Michelle Mason-Lawrence; step-sons: Randy Hines, Andy Hines and Tony Hines; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronnie Stephen Hines; son, Jason Alan Mason; daughter, Velma "Vee" Arendall and step-son, Stephen Hines and nine siblings.

A visitation will be held for Irene on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Irene's name to Cancer Care.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL, 62526.