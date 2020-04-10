Iris Carolyn Bloomfield
DECATUR — Iris Carolyn Bloomfield, 93, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020.

Ike was born on November 18, 1926.  She was the daughter of Evelyn and Harry Fletcher of Beardstown, IL. She also had the greatest stepfather, Dean Beemer, whom she loved dearly.

Ike married her husband, Gene (Boomer) April 14, 1951.  They experienced true love for 69 years.  Together they created the most amazing family of multiple generations.

She adored being with her family. She shared her creativity and her sense of adventure with all.

Ike’s work career was in the medical field. She did hospital work and later worked for surgeons. It was her nature to help those that were struggling in health and in life. The joy in her heart seemed to effortlessly flow into others.

Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish.  Spirituality radiated from her.

Those that will miss her voice, her laughter, her hugs and kisses are her husband, 6 children and respective spouses, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grand kiddos, 1 Sister, 1 brother and all the inclusive families.

Granny B will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her.

Her unconditional and genuine love was heartfelt by all.

Private family graveside services will be held in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. A public service is being planned in the future at Holy Family Catholic Church. For those who know the family, flowers and other expressions of sympathy may be delivered to their home here in Decatur. If you would like to send an expression of sympathy but don’t know the families address, please direct those items to the funeral home. We will then make sure the item(s) are delivered to the family.  

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

