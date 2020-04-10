× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Iris Carolyn Bloomfield, 93, of Decatur, went to her heavenly home on April 8, 2020.

Ike was born on November 18, 1926. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Harry Fletcher of Beardstown, IL. She also had the greatest stepfather, Dean Beemer, whom she loved dearly.

Ike married her husband, Gene (Boomer) April 14, 1951. They experienced true love for 69 years. Together they created the most amazing family of multiple generations.

She adored being with her family. She shared her creativity and her sense of adventure with all.

Ike’s work career was in the medical field. She did hospital work and later worked for surgeons. It was her nature to help those that were struggling in health and in life. The joy in her heart seemed to effortlessly flow into others.

Her faith was very important to her. She was an active member of Holy Family Parish. Spirituality radiated from her.

Those that will miss her voice, her laughter, her hugs and kisses are her husband, 6 children and respective spouses, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grand kiddos, 1 Sister, 1 brother and all the inclusive families.

Granny B will forever be in the hearts of those that knew her.