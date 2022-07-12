DECATUR — Iris June Jones, 98 of Decatur died July 8, 2022.

Graveside service to celebrate Iris' life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur with Pastor Brian Minott officiating. Memorials can be made to the DMH Hospice Program. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care will oversee the arrangements.

Iris was born June of 1924, in Warrensburg, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Gertrude Buckley. She was retired from Heritage House Antiques as the owner. Iris married Russell Jones in October of 1940. He preceded her in death in September of 2003.

She is survived by her three sons: Wallace of Decatur, Michael (Trudy) of Dawson, David (Vivian) of Springfield; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.