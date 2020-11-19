Irma Flynn

Irma was very active in Decatur. She volunteered at St. Patrick's Church and was a member of many community organizations promoting Decatur as a great place to live and work. She loved Decatur and enjoyed walking in Fairview Park which was very close to her house. She and Eugene belonged to South Side Country Club and were active tennis and golf members. She also enjoyed playing cards and played both bridge and a game called Sheepshead with her family in Milwaukee and taught the game to her children and others in Decatur. Irma and Eugene had a rich social life that included many great friends in Decatur and many others across the United States that they met through their travels.