DECATUR - Irma Rae Sebright-Lewis, 83 of Decatur, formerly of Lovington, passed away at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Manor Court in Clinton.

Irma was born on September 21, 1937 a daughter of Delmar and Ruth (Coffman) Baumgardner. She worked for many years as a hairdresser. Irma married Thomas King Sebright on August 1, 1970 and he preceded her in death in 1991. She later married Melvin “Mel” Lewis on May 25, 2002 and he passed away on February 14, 2014.

Surviving are her children: Glay (Dee) McMillen of Oakley; Rhonda Kokos of Peoria, Karen (Steve) Blickensderfer of Cerro Gordo and Traci (Nathan) Walsh of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren: Matt Bradley, Jackie (Travis) Arends, Marielle Kokos, Matthew Blickensderfer, Shelly (Zach) Braden, Whitney (Ryan) Keirl, Lindsey (Ryan) Minton, Andrew Hauersperger, Dakota McMillen, Hailey Hauersperger, Mackenzie McMillen, Gavin Walsh, Chase McNamara and Carson McNamara; and twelve great grandchildren.

Irma was greeted in Heaven by her parents, husbands and her best friend and daughter Terri Faye Sebright who passed away in 2006.

The family will host a celebration of Irma's life at a later date. Private interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.