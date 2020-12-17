Irwin Dale "Bud" Blickenstaff

Private family graveside services will held at Cerro Gordo Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family. Memorials in Bud's honor may be made to American Legion Post 117, 220 W. Wait Street, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818.

Bud was born December 31, 1932 at home in Piatt County. He married Connie Maurine Cripe on February 26, 1952 in La Place. She preceded in death on June 18, 2016. Bud proudly served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After serving our country, he returned to work at A.E. Staley Manufacturing where he worked in the lab and as a pipefitter, retiring in 1990 after 40 years. Bud enjoyed antiquing and selling at flea markets with Connie, loved watching westerns, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of American Legion Post 117 in Cerro Gordo and was affiliated with the La Place Church of the Brethren.