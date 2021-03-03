FORSYTH — Irwin S. Soliday, 103, of Forsyth, Illinois, formerly of Orland Park, Illinois passed away March 2, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, Illinois, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Military rites by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow the funeral service. Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or Wounded Warrior Project.

Irwin was born on February 24, 1918, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Benjamin and Estelle (Spencer) Soliday. He married Roena Teters on February 21, 1948 in Chicago.

Irwin graduated from Englewood High School in Chicago and began his career in advertising with the National Tea Company in Chicago. He served with distinction with the 41st Infantry Division in the New Guinea campaign in World War II and loved to tell the story of playing cards with John Wayne while flying to Australia! Following the war, he returned to Chicago and continued his career with the firm of Ruth, Rauff and Ryan. He joined the Leo Burnett Advertising Company in 1957 and retired as Vice President of Print Production in 1981.