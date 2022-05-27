Nov. 21, 1920 - May 25, 2022

DECATUR — Isabelle Marie Blakeman, 101, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:25 PM on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Isabelle was born on November 21, 1920, in Mt. Pulaski, IL, the daughter of Aloysius E. Kapper and Clara M. (Blank) Kapper. She married William M. Blakeman on July 5, 1941 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2002.

She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. Isabelle loved sewing, gardening and especially loved African Violets and Succulents flowers. She most of all loved her family and spending time with them.

Isabelle is survived by her two sons: Donald M. Blakeman and Philip R. Blakeman, both of Decatur, IL; four daughters: Carolyn M. Greenwell and husband, Dan, of Niantic, IL, Gloria A. Walcher and husband, Steve, of Decatur, IL, Janet E. Milosevich and husband, John, of Grain Valley, Mo, and Linda K. Mitchell and husband, Brad, of Decatur, IL; one brother, Maurice "Pete" Kapper and wife Doris of Forsyth, IL; daughter-in-law, Veronica Blakeman of Decatur, IL; twenty grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, James W. Blakeman; daughter-in-law, Oleta Blakeman; two brothers and two sisters.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Scribner and all of the doctors and nurses at Decatur Memorial Hospital in the IMC and 5100 for all of their care and support.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, Jun 2, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. The burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.