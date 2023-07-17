Nov. 28, 1934 - July 8, 2023

BETHANY – Isabelle Tipsword, 88, of Bethany, passed away 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Aspen Creek, Sullivan.

Graveside memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials may be made to the Marrowbone Township Library, Bethany.

Isabelle was born November 28, 1934 in Dalton City, the daughter of Irving James and Milbra (Rhodes) Freeland. She married James Tipsword June 8, 1952 in Dalton City. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2016.

Isabelle loved her grandchildren, gardening, watching and attending Illini Basketball games and enjoyed music.

Isabelle is survived by her son, Steve Tipsword of Bethany; daughters: Linda Weddle of Bethany and Sherry Hiser of Decatur; grandchildren: Corey (Danelle) Weddle of Ames, IA, Carson (Rosario) Hiser of Bethany, Logan (Abbey) Hiser of Decatur and Cody (Ashlynne) Hiser of Decatur; five grea- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother.

