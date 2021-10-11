DECATUR — Isaiah Laquiten Lee Kahler, 14, of Decatur, IL passed away October 6, 2021 at St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Isaiah was born March 15, 2007 in Decatur, IL, the son of Jack Kahler and Danielle Hall.

Isaiah was a student at Robertson Charter School, Decatur, IL. He enjoyed Virtual Reality gaming, playing Xbox and loved Pepsi Cola. He loved and protected his sisters. He also had a fondness for spending time at Uncle Gary's house.

Surviving are his parents, Jack and Danielle; step father, Ronnie Lewis; step mother, Laticia Leon; grandparents, Donald and Jennifer Hall of Decatur, IL, Gary and Marie Kahler of Decatur, IL, Sonya and David Black of Peoria, IL; siblings: Brinley Lewis of Decatur, Serenity Kahler of Sheboygan, WI, Jayden Leon of Sheboygan, WI, Jordan Leon of Sheboygan, WI; cousins: Samuel Aboytes of Decatur, IL, Christian Xolio/Antele of Decatur, IL and Julian Arellano of Decatur, IL.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM – 11:00 Am Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Go Fund Me Account at For Isaiah Kahler, funeral expenses. Condolences may be left to Isaiah's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.