DECATUR - Iscelean M. Riddle, 82, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Iscelean was born November 7, 1938, in Jasper, IN, daughter of Walter and Olive (Raab) Hagen. She married Monroe Myers Riddle on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1961. He preceded her in death February 7, 2013.

Iscelean was very gifted and enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking and cooking, but her family was most important to her and she especially enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her children: Kent (Rebecca) Riddle, Kelly (Jay) Schwegel, Karen (Scott) Minnis, all of Decatur, Randall Riddle of St. Louis, and Rhonda Kramer of Decatur; grandchildren: Sean (Amanda) Smith, Robbie Minnis, Danielle Minnis, Harrison Riddle, Melissa Kramer, Starr Kramer, and Ariel Kramer; great-grandchildren: Emily Smith, Annabelle Smith, Tynsleigh Minnis, Victoria Tomasello , Nevaeh Clark, and Iris Kramer; many nieces and nephews.