FORSYTH — Issam Youssef Chihade, of Forsyth, Illinois passed away at home with his wife at his side on September 30, 2021.

Issam, or Sam to those who knew him well, immigrated to the United States from Sweida, Syria in 1963. In Syria, he was raised by his mother Basima Oweis and his father Youssef Chihade. He enjoyed playing soccer with his cousins and watching movies at his father's cinema. After coming to the US, Issam attended and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University. After graduation, he landed in Decatur where he managed a successful insurance agency for over 50 years with his wife, Juliette. He dedicated his time and energy to his clients, many of whom became friends.

He adored spending time with his family, cats, and attending the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He took pride in volunteering at the church's festivities, sitting on the board and chanting during the Easter service. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him, not only for his warm greeting but for his great jokes.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Juliette Khashram; his children: Deena, Desiree, and Dietta Chihade; his brother, Tawfig Chihade; his sister-in-law, Anne Chihade, and his nephews: Joseph, Robert, and John.

Services to honor and celebrate Issam's life were held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The family received friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. He was laid to rest at Fairlawn Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.