HARDINSBURG, Kentucky — Iva Rue Irwin Bartosik of Hardinsburg, KY passed away May 12, 2021. She was born in Hardinsburg on October 20, 1937, the daughter of the late William W. and Fannie Mae Smith Irwin. She was a member of the National Business Women's Association, Hardinsburg American Legion Auxiliary, New Bethel Homemakers and New Bethel Baptist Church. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2002. Iva Rue married Gene A. Bartosik on January 19, 1962 in Bloomington, IL and he passed away August 5, 2013. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: William L. Irwin and Carlos E. Irwin.