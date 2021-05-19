 Skip to main content
Iva Rue Irwin Bartosik
HARDINSBURG, Kentucky — Iva Rue Irwin Bartosik of Hardinsburg, KY passed away May 12, 2021. She was born in Hardinsburg on October 20, 1937, the daughter of the late William W. and Fannie Mae Smith Irwin. She was a member of the National Business Women's Association, Hardinsburg American Legion Auxiliary, New Bethel Homemakers and New Bethel Baptist Church. She retired as an Administrative Assistant from Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2002. Iva Rue married Gene A. Bartosik on January 19, 1962 in Bloomington, IL and he passed away August 5, 2013. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: William L. Irwin and Carlos E. Irwin.

She is survived by two children: Michele Renee Bartosik Austin (David) of Pawleys Island, SC and Chad Alan Bartosik of Decatur, IL; three sisters: Marilou Claycomb and Susan (Jerry) Dowell of Hardinsburg, KY, Grace (Eugene) Robbins of Lewisport, KY; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on May 19, 2021 at New Bethel Cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg, KY. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to New Bethel Cemetery.

