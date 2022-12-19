June 28, 1934 - Dec. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Ivan "Dean" Hamilton, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 16, 2022 at his home.

Dean was born June 28, 1934 in rural Strasburg, IL, the seventh and youngest child of Ella M. and Lewis R. Hamilton.

A private family service with military honors will be held at the rural cemetery, where Dean will be laid to rest near his parents and next to his son, Jay Hamilton and daughter-in-law, Angela Hamilton.

Memorials may be made in his honor at your local Hospice Care Group.

Immediately after high school graduation from Lovington High School in 1952, he volunteered for the Army. He served two years in the Army and was deployed to Korea, serving as an Infantry Platoon Sergeant. He was a proud life member of the VFW, Moweaqua, IL Post 2705.

Following the Army and two years of college, Dean went to work for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a Yard Clerk. He served many of the small towns and grain elevator in central Illinois, before transferring to the Illinois Commerce Commission (Railroad Section). He was a Hazardous Material Inspector and Instructor until retirement in 1998 as Supervisor of his unit.

Dean was an avid reader, especially of L'Amour westerns, which led to an extensive library. He loved all sports and was a participant in many. Favorites include fishing, fast pitch softball, and football (No. 28). He was a life long Cubs and Vikings fan.

Survivor's include his wife, Artie, of 62 years; daughter, LeaAnn (David) Oelfke; and their children: Jake and Ella of Decatur; Cole, Clare and Caleb Hamilton, children of deceased son, Jay (Angela) Hamilton of Rochester, IL.

Dean was the solid foundation for three generations of our family, as well as, friends and neighbors. He was always a gentle man and was the "go to guy" for problem solving and help needed. Added to his caring and love was his "million dollar smile" which made everything OK.

He was, is, and always will be loved.

