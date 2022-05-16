March 1, 1926 - May 14, 2022

MOWEAQUA — J. Howard Stombaugh, 96, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. Masonic Rites will follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn (Oddfellows) Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Decatur or First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua.

Howard was born on March 1, 1926 in Macon, IL, the son of Rollie and Millie (Carr) Stombaugh. He married Donnabelle Dewalt on December 30, 1945. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2007.

Howard retired from farming and PPG Industries. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua, Rotary International, and Masonic Order. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, playing cards with friends, and traveling.

Surviving are his children: Terry (Sue) Stombaugh of Bloomington, IL, Ron (Carol) Stombaugh of Monmouth, IL, Brenda (Don) Tankersley of Port Charlotte, FL, Rick (Denise) Stombaugh of Morton, IL and Kim Belskamper of Macon, IL; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his wife; parents; in-laws, Ray and Opal Dewalt; brother, Edward Stombaugh; sister, Mary Cullison; and son-in-law, Larry Belskamper.

The family would like to thank all of Howard's loving caretakers in the Legacy Unit at Heritage Health-Normal over the last two years.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.