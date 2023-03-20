Sept. 17, 1946 - March 17, 2023

CHATHAM — J. Irvin Foran, 76, of Chatham, died at 6:08 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.

Irv was born September 28, 1946, in Monticello, IL, the son of Martin E. and Agnes J. Bogue Foran.

Irv graduated from Bement High School in 1964 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was also proud of his career accomplishments, going from a factory worker to working on and repairing some of the most sophisticated medical equipment with no official college education. Some of the companies he worked for included General Cable Corporation, Bundy Business Machines, Litton Medical, and then Siemens Medical Systems.

Irv was a member of the Springfield Ski and Boat Club. He enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking, repairing electronics, and music.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Irv is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Michael) Gray of Chatham; and his grandchildren: Alysa and Mykalia.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.

Private family burial will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

