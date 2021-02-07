J. Michael Nolan

A bit of a renaissance man, Michael's careers took him to various parts of the country, but he finally found his true home in Colorado during the last twenty years. In his free time he loved fishing, long scenic drives, travel, photography, and most of all cars, particularly fast, high performance ones! He even learned to race late in life and was truly happy behind the wheel of his race car on the Pueblo Motorsports track. The only things he loved more were the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and/or his lifelong friend, wife and soulmate, Janet (nee Coopersmith). Their life together was a 24/7 true partnership, both in business and marriage.Together, they were able to build a successful software business and enjoy an enviable marriage. Although Michael came from humble beginnings, he was thankful for his upbringing and never forgot the gifts it afforded him. It was that childhood that fueled much of his philanthropy in later life.