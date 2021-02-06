COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — J. Michael Nolan passed away at Penrose Hospital on December 6, 2020, due to apparent complications from a pulmonary embolism suffered several weeks before. He was born the second of four children of Paul J. and Marjorie Nolan on August 17, 1945 in Decatur, IL. He is predeceased by his parents; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Coopersmith Pritchard; brothers-in-law: Rod Merriman and Gary Coopersmith and sadly, his beloved youngest brother, Mark Nolan.
At an early age, Mike demonstrated athletic prowess, notably in tennis. His talent earned him national ranking in the USTA Juniors and a full scholarship to Indiana University, where he was also nationally ranked in the NCAA. In addition, the university awarded him the prestigious Balfour Award for outstanding performance and conduct in tennis. He continued to play competitively for several years after college and was the only person to ever retire the traveling trophy of a large Midwestern tournament by winning the men's division for three consecutive years. Athletics were not the only talents he demonstrated at a young age. He was always very innovative and showed his strong entrepreneurial spirit, even in his youth. This was enhanced by a solid work ethic, a magnetic personality and his own brand of humor and quick wit, which were evident throughout his life. All who met him soon recognized what a uniquely special human being Michael was. His combination of intelligence, humor, humility, kindness, compassion, generosity, sincerity, and loyalty, delicately balanced his otherwise somewhat mischievous, fiercely competitive, determined and tenacious nature.
A bit of a renaissance man, Michael's careers took him to various parts of the country, but he finally found his true home in Colorado during the last twenty years. In his free time he loved fishing, long scenic drives, travel, photography, and most of all cars, particularly fast, high performance ones! He even learned to race late in life and was truly happy behind the wheel of his race car on the Pueblo Motorsports track. The only things he loved more were the times spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and/or his lifelong friend, wife and soulmate, Janet (nee Coopersmith). Their life together was a 24/7 true partnership, both in business and marriage.Together, they were able to build a successful software business and enjoy an enviable marriage. Although Michael came from humble beginnings, he was thankful for his upbringing and never forgot the gifts it afforded him. It was that childhood that fueled much of his philanthropy in later life.
Along with his wife, Janet, those enriched by his love and life, and who are left to cherish his memory, include his daughter, Melanie Lane (Matt); grandchildren: Dylan and Hollis Lane; son, Todd Harrison Nolan; brother, John Nolan (Gale); sister, Beth Merriman; sister-in-law, Nancy Coopersmith; brother-in-law, Thomas Pritchard; numerous deeply beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends in Colorado and across the country. Michael touched a great number of lives and was, indeed, a well respected, well loved man! His passing has left a huge void in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
"Nothing is so strong as gentleness, nothing so gentle as real strength."
Finally, the entire family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the people and health professionals who were involved in his care, not only during the last few weeks of his life but over the last twenty years. He enjoyed and was grateful for the wonderful relationships he developed with them. Most of all, a special acknowledgment belongs to Dr. Sheldon Ravin, his long valued family physician and dear close friend.
Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic research, the ICU at Penrose Hospital (Main), the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or a charity of your choice.
