DECATUR — J.R. Hughes, 53, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
J.R. was born November 14, 1966 in Decatur, IL the son of Carl C. Hughes, Jr and Wanda A. (West) Hughes-Peck. J.R. had many jobs through the years but his favorite was working for the Decatur Auction. He would tell story after story of the good times he had there. He enjoyed shooting pool, going to concerts, gardening, cooking out, feeding the squirrels and junking. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Surviving are his sister, Candy Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Services to celebrate
J.R.'s life will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Point Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be left to J.R.'s family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.