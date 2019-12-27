J.R. Hughes

J.R. was born November 14, 1966 in Decatur, IL the son of Carl C. Hughes, Jr and Wanda A. (West) Hughes-Peck. J.R. had many jobs through the years but his favorite was working for the Decatur Auction. He would tell story after story of the good times he had there. He enjoyed shooting pool, going to concerts, gardening, cooking out, feeding the squirrels and junking. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys fan. Surviving are his sister, Candy Hughes.