DECATUR — J. William "Bill" Robinson, 87, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Bill was born August 25, 1934 in Louisiana, MO, son of John William, Sr. and Frances Eloise (Collard) Robinson. He graduated from Blue Mound High School in the Class of 1952 and earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in 1956. He married Marjorie Ann Younker June 17, 1956 in Blue Mound. She preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage on December 4, 2016.

Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a Manager of the Protein Division at A.E. Staley/Tate and Lyle, retiring after 34 years. He enjoyed golf and traveling. Bill was an avid fan of the Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals. He most enjoyed time spent with his kids and grandkids. Bill was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and past member of Southside Country Club.

Surviving are his daughters: Andrea Robinson of Blue Mound, Gretchen (Rod) Adams, of Mt. Zion; son, Steve Robinson of Manchester, MO; daughter-in-law Crystal Robinson of Oswego, IL; grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Jameson, Aaron Rench, Shelby (Chris) Perez, Noah Adams, William Robinson, Brice Robinson, and Connor Robinson; great-grandchildren: Dylan Jameson, Colin Jameson, Mikey Jameson and Liliana Perez; brother, Bruce Robinson; and sister-in-law, Loretta Robinson.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; son, Brian Robinson; granddaughter, Faith Robinson; and brother, David Robinson.

