MACON — Jack A. Shonkwiler, 69, of Macon, IL, passed away at 4:59 p.m., January 15, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Jack was born September 5, 1952, in Monticello, IL, the son of Joe Warren and Edith Juanita (Sebens) Shonkwiler.

Jack is survived by his son, Jesse Shonkwiler (Johanna) of Blue Mound; daughter, LaCosta Shugart (Chad) of Argenta; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Judy Conner (Butch) of Villa Grove and Susan Shonkwiler-Davis (Jerry) of Decatur. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Jack retired from Wagner Castings and Caterpillar in Decatur. Jack was an unselfish beautiful soul who always put others before himself. He loved his family and was a hard worker with everything he accomplished. Those who had the privilege of meeting or knowing him were blessed beyond measure and he will forever be missed.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, IL, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.