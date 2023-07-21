July 6, 1938 - July 19, 2023

LONG CREEK — Jack Allen Brown, 85, of Long Creek, IL, passed away peacefully in his home at 8:08 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., in Marrowbone Cemetery, Bethany, IL.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled American Veterans (DAV) #17 Decatur/Macon County.

Jack was born July 6, 1938, in Cincinnati, OH, to H. Carroll Brown and Gladys (Lanter) Brown. When Jack was a young boy, he and his family moved from Ohio to Bethany, IL, where he went to school and met his future wife of 67 years, Helen. They married on November 11, 1956; soon after started a family and moved to Long Creek, IL, where he began a 35-year career at Caterpillar. He started there pushing a broom and excelled to the position of Superintendent of Building E. In retirement, he became the owner and operator of Brown's Peach Orchard in Long Creek, supplying delicious peaches, a story, and a smile to anyone who stopped by. He was affiliated with Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

Jack was an accomplished mule skinner and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trail riding, fishing, and hunting, and won countless raccoon-hunting championships for both hunting and show. He was a hard worker who always stayed busy with one project or another. Anyone who knew Jack quickly learned to appreciate his orneriness. He called things as he saw them and didn't suffer fools. He was trustworthy, unconditionally loyal, lovably stubborn, and stubbornly frugal. He was a genuine, one-of-a-kind man-imperfect and beautifully flawed. But above all, Jack was a family man. He was always available to his family and friends and would rip the shirt from his back for a loved one in need. The positive impact he had on the lives around him is immeasurable. He was an irreplaceable patriarch of his family and will be dearly missed.

Jack is survived by his wife, Helen of Long Creek; daughters, Elizabeth Patient (Jim) of Long Creek and Emily Mills of Decatur; son, Frank Brown of Vancouver, WA; sister, Judith Brown of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Karen Monteil (James), Kevin Backus, Bryce Morville (Mary), Dr. Melissa Burnett (Jamie), Brandy Marshall, and Ryan Patient (Crystal); twelve great-grandchildren also survive.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard; sister, Joyce, and infant son, Michael.