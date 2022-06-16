June 19, 1953 - June 15, 2022

BEMENT — Jack D. Hicks, 68, of Bement, passed away at 12:25 a.m., June 15, 2022, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Jack was born June 19, 1953, in Monticello, IL, the son of James E. and Helen M. (Barlow) Hicks, Sr. He married Sandra L. Landsaw on January 23, 1976, in Monticello, IL. She passed away on January 17, 2020.

Jack is survived by his sons: Tim Wegrich (Shannon) of Bement, Don Wegrich (Chasidy) of Deland, Casey Hicks (Kathy) of Bement; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers: Jim Hicks (Becky) of Monticello, Jerry Hicks (Debi) of Monticello; and sister, Jo Ellen Funk of Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Judy Giddings; and brother-in-law, Charlie Giddings.

Jack retired from the Clinton Power Station. He was a member of the Bement Lions Club and enjoyed golfing, hotrods, and car shows. He especially loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.