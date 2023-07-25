March 27, 1951 - July 23, 2023

MOWEAQUA — Jack David Prasun, 72, of Moweaqua, died July 23, 2023, in his home.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, in Westside Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Jack was born on March 27, 1951, in Taylorville, IL, the son of Wilber G. and Hazel (Tanner) Prasun. He married Susan Trueblood on October 5, 1969, in Moweaqua, IL. She survives.

Jack worked as a Locomotive Conductor and Engineer for Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 42 years and served as the local chairman for the United Transportation Union. He loved painting, hunting, fishing and playing pool. Jack was a member of the Decatur Busch Pool League.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Susan; sons: Shawn (April) Prasun of Assumption, IL, and Michael (Tammy) Prasun of Springfield, IL; grandchildren: Savanna, Kaylyn, and Olivia; brother, Robert (Terri) Prasun of Windsor, IL; and sister, Martha (Gary) Norville of Springfield, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Jack David Prasun, Jr.; and two sisters: Barbara and Glenda.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.