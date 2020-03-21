NEOGA — Jack DeWitt Lawrence, 81, of Neoga, Illinois passed away March 19, 2020 at the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital of Effingham, Illinois.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday March 24, 2020 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois. Military Services will be conducted by the Neoga American Legion Post 458. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 PM Monday March 23, 2020 at the Swengel O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.
Service information
Mar 23
Visitation
Monday, March 23, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc.
520 Oak Avenue PO Box 339
Neoga, IL 62447
Mar 24
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
West Sigel Road
Sigel, IL 62462
Mar 24
Military Honors
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery
West Sigel Road
Sigel, IL 62462
