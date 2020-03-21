Jack DeWitt Lawrence

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday March 24, 2020 in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Sigel, Illinois. Military Services will be conducted by the Neoga American Legion Post 458. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 PM Monday March 23, 2020 at the Swengel O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois.