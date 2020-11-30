DECATUR - Jack Dougherty, 82, of Decatur, entered eternal life on November 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving morning), in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on June 10, 1938 in Decatur, IL, the oldest child of John Raymond and Kathryn (Buzan) Dougherty. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Jack's life will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; visitation will be one-hour prior in the church. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Teresa High School or Special Olympics of Illinois.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. View the complete obit and share condolences and memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.