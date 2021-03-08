WICHITA, Kansas — Jack Duane Rogers, age 71, born January 18, 1950 in Streator, IL to the late Jack Rudolph and Ruby (Smith) Rogers and was raised in Decatur, IL where his Dad had a prosperous welding supply distributorship D & R Welding Supply. Jack was raised learning this trade and became very successful moving up in the company.

He was a gentleman, polite and funny, always ready with a joke. A lover of golf, bowling and softball. Cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals whenever possible. He never turned away a good meal, especially Mexican. He spent his last years learning to play the guitar and thoroughly enjoying the experience. He loved to travel with still so much to see and no time left to do it. Finally, Jack became a Lifetime Mason.

On February 2, 2021, around 3:00 a.m., Jack lost his fight to survive the life he so enjoyed, to Pancreatic Cancer. Jack loved and was loved by his family of three children: Kendra Knapp (Monty), Decatur, Jack R. Rogers (Denise), Haubstadt, IN, Jaclyn Moser (Kevin), Wichita, KS. Nine grandchildren: Justin Knapp (Andrea), Ryan Knapp, Kaitlyn Turner (Dylan), Decatur, Morgan Mahoney (Blake), Dakota Jack Rogers, Peyton Rogers, Lauren Rogers, Haubstadt, IN, Janette Rogers, Theodore Moser, Wichita, KS. Three great grandchildren: Jaclyn and Remington Mahoney and Mason Turner.