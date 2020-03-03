OREANA — Jack E. Fruchtl, 73, of Oreana, IL, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in O'Fallon, MO, at his daughter's home surrounded by family.
A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 4-7 p.m. Memorials in Jack's honor may be made to SSM Hospice, 2 Harbor Bend Ct. #201, Lake St. Louis, MO. 63367.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack was born October 8, 1946, in Decatur, IL, son of Robert Eugene and Pauline Opal (Cripe) Fruchtl. He married SidneyAnn Duggins on June 9, 2001, in Shelbyville, IL. Jack was a supervisor at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring after 47 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending winters in Florida, and was a great cook.
Jack is survived by his wife of 18 years, SidneyAnn of Oreana, children: Bryan Fruchtl and wife Jennifer of Bethany, IL, Rhonda Allen and husband Doug of Chatham, IL, Dena Donnel and husband Chad of Peoria, IL, and Jaime Poole of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren: Aaron Fruchtl, Peyton Allen, Blaine Buchanan, Drew Fruchtl, Parker Allen, Charley Poole, and Preslee Allen.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Nuckolls.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
7:30PM
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.