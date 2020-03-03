Jack E. Fruchtl
Jack E. Fruchtl

Jack E. Fruchtl

OREANA — Jack E. Fruchtl, 73, of Oreana, IL, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in O'Fallon, MO, at his daughter's home surrounded by family.

A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation from 4-7 p.m. Memorials in Jack's honor may be made to SSM Hospice, 2 Harbor Bend Ct. #201, Lake St. Louis, MO. 63367.

Jack was born October 8, 1946, in Decatur, IL, son of Robert Eugene and Pauline Opal (Cripe) Fruchtl. He married SidneyAnn Duggins on June 9, 2001, in Shelbyville, IL. Jack was a supervisor at Caterpillar Tractor Co., retiring after 47 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending winters in Florida, and was a great cook.

Jack is survived by his wife of 18 years, SidneyAnn of Oreana, children: Bryan Fruchtl and wife Jennifer of Bethany, IL, Rhonda Allen and husband Doug of Chatham, IL, Dena Donnel and husband Chad of Peoria, IL, and Jaime Poole of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren: Aaron Fruchtl, Peyton Allen, Blaine Buchanan, Drew Fruchtl, Parker Allen, Charley Poole, and Preslee Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shirley Nuckolls.

Service information

Mar 6
Memorial Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:30PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
