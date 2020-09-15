× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOVINGTON — Jack G. Redfern, 82 of Lovington, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence.

Jack requested no services be held. Private burial will be in Keller Cemetery in Lovington. Memorials are suggested to the Lovington Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Jack was born on January 10, 1938 in Decatur, a son of Gilbert E. and– Ada Belle (Cox) Redfern. Jack retired from Laborers Local 159 in Decatur. Jack enjoyed having coffee with his friends. Jack married LeEtta Jane Nelson and they celebrated 57 years together before she passed away on October 1, 2012.

Jack is survived by his son Jack Jr. and wife Lissa of Canton, Georgia, granddaughters - Brooke and Marcus Johnson of Canton, Georgia and Jenny and Nick Johnson of Sullivan, three great grandchildren, brother - Theron Redfern and wife Cheryl "Cheri" of Lovington, nephew TG and Dawn Redfern of Lovington and nieces, and sister - Jane Younger of Bethany.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife and nephew David Redfern.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.