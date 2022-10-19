May 2, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2022

DECATUR — Jack H. Beaty, 78, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 19, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's honor may be made to: The Little Theater on the Square, 16 E Harrison St, Sullivan, IL, 61951.

Jack was born May 2, 1944, in Taylorville, IL, the son of Alvin and Kathleen (Sumpter) Beaty. He married Caroline Radake on May 2, 1980, in Decatur, IL.

Jack attended Eureka College. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked for Caterpillar for 35 years until his retirement in 1998. Jack sang for over 25 years with the Decatur Chorale, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. Jack and his wife thoroughly enjoyed theatre and musicals together as one of their favorite past times. His presence will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline of Decatur; son, Chris (Tamara) Beaty of Dewey, IL; grandchildren: Austin (Kelsey) Beaty, Benjamin Beaty; great-grandchildren: Nash, Romy, Rocklin; sister, Donna (Jerry) Jensen of Taylorville; and nephew, Brad (Patrice) Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.