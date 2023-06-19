May 26, 1930 - June 16, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Jack Harold Wickline, age 93, died June 16, 2023.

Jack was born on May 26, 1930, the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Bullard) Wickline in Decatur.

Jack graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1948. He was called into the Army in 1950 with the 847th Reserve Unit, then transferred to the 317 Army Band.

Jack and Louise Smith were married December 15, 1950. He continued his education at the University of Illinois and received a Bachelor's degree then Master's degree.

He taught math at Mt. Zion Junior High, and after retirement, he worked at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Jack spent many hours volunteering his musical talent with the Goldenaires Band entertaining at nursing homes and senior activities.

Jack and Louise traveled world-wide to visit all the continents but Antarctica. He was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

Jack leaves behind his wife, Louise; son, Phil (Mary Beth); daughter, Phyllis McFadden; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sharon Lee (Dick).

There will be a family memorial service at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.