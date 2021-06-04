DECATUR - Jack L. Coffman, 86, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A service to honor and celebrate Jack's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday and also from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday. Jack will be laid to rest at Fairlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Decatur Public School Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St. Decatur, IL 62523 or Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., PO Box 5632 Montgomery, AL 36103-5632. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Jack was born on March 7, 1935 in Decatur, IL, the son of Roy and Clara (Ruthrauff) Coffman. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. Jack was proud to be a mathematics teacher in the Decatur Public Schools for thirty-five years, Roosevelt Jr. High from 1959-1961, Stephen Decatur High School downtown from 1961-1975 and the new SDHS from 1975-1994.

Jack is survived by his nieces: Melanie Coffman and husband Jim Lee, Bobbie Jo White and husband Tim; nephew: Mike Coffman and wife Lisa; all of the GREATS: Kristen and Christopher, Troy and Holly, Joel and Allison, Alex and Mariah, George and Eileen, Tom, Izzy, Parker, Lucas, Bennett, Carter and Ashlynn; sister-in-law: Shirley Cox; dear friends: Tom and Jeanie Ellison and family.He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother: Dwight, brothers: Bill Coffman, Bobb and Marlene Coffman, sister: Thelma and Charles Ater, niece: Donna Ater, nephews: James Coffman Hoyt, Larry Coffman and Bret Coffman.

Jack's family thanks the staffs of DMH, SIU MED, Cancer Care Center, and the amazing people who work at Eagle Ridge, especially Roni. Jack still holds, to this day, the Maroa High School record for the 100 yard mosey. Now it's really time to mosey.